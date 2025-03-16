Big Bear bald eagle update: One of three eaglets has died, officials confirm

The Brief Friends of Big Bear Valley announced that one of the three eaglets of internet-famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow has died. The chick's passing occurred after all three eaglets were last seen being fed together on March 13. The chick's cause of death is unknown.



After seemingly disappearing, one of Jackie and Shadow's eaglets has unfortunately died, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirmed.

What we know:

In early March, Big Bear’s beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow hatched three eggs.

The daily life of Jackie and Shadow from their nest is livestreamed online and draws in thousands of views.

On March 14, many viewers became concerned after one of the three eaglets couldn't be seen anymore.

>> Tap or click here to see the live cam <<

According to officials with FBBV, the chick passed away "sometime after all three were observed together getting fed at 6 pm on 3/13."

What we don't know:

Circumstances surrounding the chick's death are unknown. It's also not clear which chick died due to their similarities in size.

What they're saying:

"We understand that this news is very hard to hear. Even when nature is difficult to watch, and sometimes even harder to understand, we must trust that it has its reasons. Please allow yourself to feel the sadness; please allow yourself to feel whatever you feel. In the midst of the sadness, we want to honor the life of this chick for its courage in getting as far as it did and for the joy it brought to us in its short time here," FBBV said in a Facebook post.

The backstory:

This marks the first time in three years that the pair have had eaglets, drawing the attention of thousands of fans.

In 2019, they had two chicks and in 2022 they had one.

What's next:

The other two chicks are "doing well," officials said.

According to Sandy Steers, executive director of FBBV, the chicks will stay in the nest and be fed by Jackie for 10 to 14 weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"They have to be full-grown before they can fledge the nest. In the meantime, the chicks will be doing like flapping with their wings, and we call it winger-cising and jumping up and down and trying to, you know, build the strength of their wings, but they will be well-fed in the meantime. After that, once they fledge, they usually come back to the nest off and on. But in any case, Jackie and Shadow will follow them around and make sure they get food and make sure they learn how to eat and hunt and fend for themselves and to get food so they'll be well taken care of," Steers said on FOX 11.

By the next nesting season, any previous chicks of Jackie and Shadow would be considered an intruder if they attempt to come close to the nest, Steers explained.