Big Bear bald eagle live cam: Sunny, 1st eaglet to take flight, reunites with Gizmo at the nest

The Brief Sunny, one of Big Bear Valley's celebrity eaglets, took her first flight on Monday, June 2. Sunny and her sister Gizmo hatched in early March; their third sibling died in late March. Both eaglets have been confirmed as female, marking a significant development for fans.



Big Bear's bald eaglet sisters are back together.

Video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley YouTube page shows Sunny and Gizmo perched together side-by-side in the nest.

It's a heartwarming reunion after Sunny's recent first flight.

What we know:

"Camera operator Gizmo" had tracked Sunny's movements from the nest below, "staring up often, trying to figure out what Sunny was doing," the FOBBV wrote in an update on social media.

By Tuesday afternoon, the live cam revealed Sunny had rejoined Gizmo and the two were seen surveying the lake and trees below.

"As she can now go anywhere, we will work to keep an eye/or a lens on her when we can as she continues her new explorations," FOBBV wrote earlier in the day.

It was on Monday that Sunny soared for the first time - a milestone moment caught on camera. Gizmo was also seen flapping her wings as she also prepares to take her first flight.

Simba and Spirit, Jackie and Shadow's previous offspring, took their first flights from the same spot in 2019 and 2022.

What's next:

According to the FOBBV, the eaglets are expected to stay in their natural territory for the next one to three months as they continue to learn essential surviving skills and receive care from mama and papa, Jackie and Shadow.

Officials say it will likely be around fall, maybe sooner, when the two will go off on their own.

The backstory:

Last week, Sunny was first to fledge as she was seen spreading her wings and achieving a 3.3-second hover on May 29. Gizmo was also seen nest-flapping over the last few weeks.

Bald eaglets generally leave the nest, or fledge, at 10 to 14 weeks of age, experts said.

Sunny and Gizmo were born in early March.

A third eaglet did not survive.

After months of speculation, experts have determined that both eaglets are female.

"Peaceful, loving sisters," added Steers.

To watch the Big Bear bald eagle live cam, tap or click here.