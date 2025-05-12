Big bear bald eagles live cam: Eaglets Sunny and Gizmo prepare to leave nest

Big Bear's beloved eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, are preparing to leave the nest soon.

Sunny turns 10 weeks old on Tuesday, entering the typical fledging window of 10 to 14 weeks, according to the latest update from the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Gizmo, who was born just four days after Sunny, continues to build up the courage after being inspired by Sunny's flapping and spreading.

Both birds have been busy preparing for their first flight, flapping and hopping around the nest, and even testing branches brought to them by mama Jackie. The two even played tug-of-war over a small fish for breakfast.

"And not a moment too soon…while Jackie was placing that big stick, Gizmo ‘branched’ (moved out onto branches around the nest) up onto the ‘back porch’ limb! Throughout the day, both Jackie and Shadow brought more big sticks to add to the top of the nest rail," the FOBBV wrote.

The two continue to show signs of growth, with officials noting Sunny and Gizmo are now just as taller or even taller than dad Shadow.

"Their gener may soon be clearer," the FOBBV said. "As they near full physical size, it also means they soon will be able to fly from the nest for the first time (fledge)."

"Sunny and Gizmo will continue getting braver and trying new things as they literally spread their wings!"

Just two weeks ago, the eaglets were seen "winging," gaining balance and working on standing and eating on their own.

To watch the Big Bear bald eagle live cam, tap or click here.