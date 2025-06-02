Big Bear bald eagle update: Sunny the eaglet takes 1st flight from nest

The Brief Young eaglet Sunny successfully took her first flight from the nest Monday morning. Sunny's sibling, Gizmo, watched her fledge, and Sunny was later spotted perching nearby. While Sunny may return to the nest, her parents will continue to care for and teach her.



It's a heartwarming milestone for the beloved Big Bear bald eagle family.

Sunny, one of two female eaglets, successfully took her first flight on Monday, venturing out into the world for all to see.

Her sister, Gizmo, observed the momentous occasion, and Sunny was later spotted perching nearby, marking a significant step in her development.

What we know:

At 10:46 a.m. this morning, eaglet Sunny successfully fledged from the upper Y-branch of her nest, Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley shared on social media.

Sunny was observed catching the wind with her wings and allowing them to carry her as she jumped. Sunny then circled back around toward Shadow and Jackie's favorite roost tree.

Her sibling, Gizmo, watched the entire event from right beside Sunny, appearing "completely fascinated" and keeping her eyes on Sunny as she flew away.

Later, camera operators located Sunny perching near the top of the roost tree, her practice flapping revealing her location.

Last week, Sunny was first to fledge as she was seen spreading her wings and achieving a 3.3-second hover on May 29. Gizmo was also seen nest-flapping over the last few weeks.

Bald eaglets generally leave the nest, or fledge, at 10 to 14 weeks of age, experts said.

The backstory:

Sunny and Gizmo were born in early March to Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's famous bald eagle couple.

A third eaglet did not survive.

After months of speculation, experts have determined that both eaglets are female.

"Peaceful, loving sisters," added Steers.

It was revealed last week that Gizmo was believed to be female, but Sunny's sex remained unclear.

"After much observation and some fairly definitive vocal frequency analysis, we believe that even though Sunny, as the older one, is now smaller than Gizmo, she is also female," Steers said in an update posted on social media.

What's next:

While Sunny may return to the nest, as Jackie and Shadow's previous eaglets have done, her future movements are now "all up to her."

Simba and Spirit, Jackie and Shadow's previous offspring, took their first flights from the same spot in 2019 and 2022.

Regardless, Jackie and Shadow will continue to keep a close eye on Sunny, providing her with food, guarding her, and teaching her essential survival skills.

To watch the Big Bear bald eagle live cam, tap or click here.