Sunny and Gizmo reach big milestone ahead of 1st flight
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Sunny took a big step - or rather, a big flight - on Wednesday - and we couldn't be more proud!
For the first time, the young Big Bear eaglet hovered in the air for 3.3 seconds.
"Sunny seemed proud to show off this latest big accomplishment to Mama Jackie when she arrived by flapping and twirling about, balancing perfectly as if it were routine," the Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote on its Facebook page.
From a branch, Sunny flapped those wings, soared briefly, and then drifted back to the nest, likely processing this exciting milestone.
Gizmo was seen looking at its sibling from the comfort of the nest.
"Gizmo had a front porch seat to the main event, as the sun peeked through the top of the Jeffrey pine tree and as Sunny branched up to the High Perch," FOBBV said.
Simba and Spirit, Jackie and Shadow's previous offspring, took their first flights from the same spot in 2019 and 2022.
According to the FOBBV, the eaglets' focus is on their next challenge - "to soar high and land safely!"
