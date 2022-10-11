Biden visiting Brentwood as part of SoCal trip, with event tickets starting at $5K: report

President Joe Biden comes to Southern California this week, including a stop in Brentwood along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to a report.

Biden is expected to arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday night. He's coming to California from Colorado where he's expected to give a speech on protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces. On Thursday, Biden is expected to speak at an event to discuss "historic investments in our nation's infrastructure."

According to Deadline, the President will be in Brentwood the same evening for a fundraiser with Pelosi. Tickets for the event reportedly range in price from $5,000 per person, up to $10,000 per couple and even $50,000 per "host" couple, Deadline reported.

Thursday's Brentwood stop will surely impact traffic on the 405 Freeway Thursday.

After finishing up in LA, Biden is expected to head down to Orange County, where he'll talk about "lowering costs for American families," according to the White House.

Biden was last in Los Angeles in June where he attended Summit of the Americas as well as two Democratic National Committee Fundraisers.

First Lady Jill Biden was in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago. She visited Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café in Chinatown and spoke at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. It was her second trip to Los Angeles as first lady.