Biden in Los Angeles, Santa Monica this weekend before heading to Las Vegas

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles Saturday and Sunday.

According to the White House, Biden will be in Los Angeles and Santa Monica on Saturday, then travel to Las Vegas on Sunday for a "political event."

No further details of the president's plans in the Los Angeles area were released, but Deadline reported that he plans to meet with Black entertainment industry leaders who are in town for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony.

According to the report, citing a source familiar with the plans, Biden will discuss issues pertinent to his re-election bid and how the entertainment leaders can help mobilize voters.

The Bidens are scheduled to leave the Los Angeles area well before Sunday night's Grammy ceremony, so they will not be attending the Crypto.com Arena event. Deadline reported, however, that the Biden campaign plans to air an ad during the telecast spotlighting abortion rights.

The Bidens were last in the Southland in early December, spending two days attending fundraising events. The president also attended a shiva at the residence of Lyn and Norman Lear, honoring the legendary television producer who died Dec. 5.

"Anytime President Biden comes to town, he gets an up-close look at the ramifications of failed Democrat policies," California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement released Saturday.

"California continues to struggle under the weight of Bidenflation, brazen crime, failing schools, a fentanyl crisis and rampant homelessness thanks to their party's reckless leadership that starts at the White House and is championed locally by Biden's top surrogate and wannabe replacement, Gavin Newsom. It's no wonder Biden's disapproval rating is at a record high in California. This November, voters will be ready to retire Biden and restore responsible governing to Washington."