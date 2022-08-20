Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park

A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Northeast station at 323-561-3211, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.