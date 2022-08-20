Homeowner shoots, kills intruder at Lincoln Heights home

A homeowner shot and killed a man armed with a knife in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the homeowner was approached by the suspect just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th street.

Police say for an unknown reason the suspect charged at the homeowner and attempted to stab him. The victim shot the suspect then called police, according to LAPD.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates