Beverly Hills store opening marks a fashion rebound in pandemic times

A fashion store opening in Beverly Hills meant celebration in these pandemic times and a coming together of customers and celebrity clients.

AG Fashion Club is a conglomerate of designers with the event held at the renewed Pol Atteu store. For Pol, it meant not only bouncing back from Covid closures but also recovering after his store was looted during the George Floyd protests as rioters hit Beverly Hills.

His custom gowns are now back in demand as weddings and parties are back on.

For many fashion designers, the COVID times have been devastating.

Especially those that do couture, with no one going out and nowhere to go.

Aaron Gomez of Ag Fashion Club describes how hard it was to have his world turned upside down.

Hicham Benslimane is the designer behind The Royals Paris. He too lost everything to rioters. Now, he's showing off a new collection at the Pol Atteu location.

If you love reality TV. you might recognize Pol and Patrik Simpson from their show Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.

The coronavirus pandemic also shut down the production of the show. They are now back and shooting Season 3.



The store opening event Friday benefitted the Children Uniting Nations in conjunction with Cinemoi fashion channel.