Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

Thieves hit a Beverly Hills store in a "crash and grab."

According to authorities, the suspects crashed their car into a Neiman Marcus on Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they got there within three minutes of the store's alarm going off, but the suspects were already gone.

Detectives say they had abandoned the crashed car and got away in another.

At this time police say the getaway car is described as a black sedan.

Officials have not disclosed yet exactly what was taken.