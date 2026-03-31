3 Southern California buffets named among best in US: report

The Brief Three California eateries —Umi Hotspot, Paradise Buffet, and King Buffet—have been named among the best buffets in the U.S. in a new report. Umi Hotspot and Seafood Buffet in City of Industry took the state's top honors, ranking #20 nationally with a near-perfect 4.80 Google review score. Nationally, Blossom Buffet in West Columbia, South Carolina ranked first. It received a 4.50 Google review score.



California’s buffet scene is standing out on the national stage, with three local favorites cracking the top 150 in a new "Best Buffets in the U.S." report.

Local perspective:

A comprehensive study by BetUS analyzed Google ratings and pricing data to rank the nation's top dining halls, and California's representation was led by Umi Hotspot and Seafood Buffet in the city of Industry. Ranking #20 in the nation, Umi earned a staggering 4.80 rating.

Paradise Buffet in Montebello followed at #69, recognized for its $18.99 entry price and 4.40 rating.

King Buffet in Garden Grove rounded out the local list at #136, maintaining a 4.10 score despite a higher $25.99 price point.

What they're saying:

The report specifically praised Paradise Buffet for its versatility, noting that "the wide variety of American, Asian, and Mongolian choices makes it a go-to destination for visitors."

Umi Hotspot was lauded for its exceptional 4.80 rating—the highest score among the California trio—and its free soft drink policy, which added significant value to its #20 national ranking.

What you can do:

You can visit the top California buffets at the following addresses:

For residents looking to visit these top-ranked spots, here is a quick reference for the California leaders:

Umi Hotspot & Seafood: $25.99 (Soft drinks included), 18061 Gale Avenue, Cty of Industry

Paradise Buffet: $18.99 (Soft drinks $2.99), 875 N. Wilcox Avenue, Montebello

King Buffet: $25.99 (Soft drinks $3.50), 9635 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove