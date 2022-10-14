Bernstein HS student rushed to hospital after overdose scare

article

A 17-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare.

According to a report from the City News Service, the student – who attends Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood – suffered overdose symptoms and received medical help from the Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department around 2 p.m. Friday.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, it is unknown what substance the student was exposed to.

Officials did not say if fentanyl was or was not the reason the student suffered the medical scare. This comes weeks after Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old girl also from Bernstein, died on campus after suffering a suspected fentanyl poisoning. A second 15-year-old girl suffered an apparent fentanyl poisoning with Ramos but survived the health scare. The incident involving the two girls prompted the father of the 15-year-old girl who survived the suspected fentanyl scare to warn the public it could happen to anyone.

"We talk to our kids. We tell our kids about the dangers of all types of things in life. We can't watch our kids when they go to school," the father of the surviving 15-year-old girl told FOX 11 back in September.

The two girls' apparent exposure to fentanyl left Ramos' family demanding answers from the school at the time of the 15-year-old's death.

"Anger is probably my top [emotion] right now. I'm angry that in my heart I feel the school failed. The reason why is because they didn't even notice that Melanie was missing. They didn't find out until later so that tells you they don't check on our children. They don't do sweeps," said Gladys Manriques, a family member of Ramos, told FOX 11 in September 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: