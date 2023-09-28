Bells Gardens man fatally shot

A man was shot to death in Bell Gardens Thursday, Sept. 28.

Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Gallant Street, between Eastern and Garfield avenues, just after p.m. on Thursday regarding a shooting, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Authorities did not provide any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

