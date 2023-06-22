LASD deputy hospitalized in patrol car crash, suspect shot in Bell Gardens

An investigation was underway in Bell Gardens after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and suspect were hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said around 4:30 a.m., a suspect plowed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle and gunshots were fired at the intersection of Florence and Eastern avenues.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a traffic stop. The deputy and suspect were taken to an area hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramps leading to eastbound Florence Avenue from the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

