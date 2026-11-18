The Brief Bell Gardens High School’s Automotive Engineering Program uses a race car simulator to help students apply what they learn. Students are building a race car to compete in the Shell Eco Marathon in Indianapolis next year.



Bell Gardens High School has introduced a race car simulator to its Automotive Engineering Program.

What we know:

The simulator helps students, who are not even old enough to have driver’s licenses, apply what they are learning under the hood to real-life driving.

The program includes elements of design engineering and computer technology that are integrated into the race car driving simulator experience.

What's more, students are also building their own race car from the ground up to actually race at the Shell Eco Marathon in Indianapolis next year.

Instructor Gilberto Hernandez, a Bell Gardens High graduate himself, points to the many women who are now part of the class as a particular source of pride.

"There were no girls in my class when I was taking it as a student," he says.

As to who will get to drive the race car next year?

"Those who score the highest on the simulator," explains Hernandez, "and are old enough by then to have full driving licenses!"

Those looking to learn more about the program can click here.