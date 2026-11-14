The Brief Both the Hermosa Beach Pier and Manhattan Beach Pier are closed to pedestrians due to hazardous surf conditions. Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected Saturday, with high surf and coastal flood advisories in effect across Los Angeles County beaches. Officials have not announced when the piers will reopen, and coastal hazards are expected to continue into next week.



Hazardous wave conditions and high surf have forced the closure of both the Hermosa Beach Pier and the Manhattan Beach Pier on Saturday.

While drier, mostly sunny weather is returning to Southern California after overnight rainfall, dangerous surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding will impact local beaches throughout the weekend.

What we know:

City officials in Hermosa Beach confirmed that the Hermosa Beach Pier is closed due to high surf and hazardous wave conditions, with pedestrian access prohibited until further notice. The Manhattan Beach Pier has also been closed.

Along the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday, with breaking waves expected to reach 8 to 12 feet on Saturday at west- to northwest-facing beaches.

A separate High Surf Advisory is active for Orange County coastal areas through 10 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to high surf, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, bringing the potential for moderate flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas around high tide, including beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways.

Dangerous rip currents, strong longshore currents, sneaker waves, and large shore break are also expected along the coast.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's ocean water-quality rain advisory remains in place through at least 8 a.m. Monday due to potentially elevated bacteria levels after recent rainfall.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced a timeline for when either the Hermosa Beach Pier or the Manhattan Beach Pier will reopen to pedestrian traffic.

It's also unknown how severe the coastal erosion or shallow seawater flooding will be around Saturday's high tide.

Timeline:

Saturday is expected to mark the peak for surf and coastal flooding impacts, with a Coastal Flood Advisory running from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., even as skies clear and temperatures reach the mid-60s to low 70s. Dry weather is forecast to hold through at least Sunday afternoon, when Orange County's High Surf Advisory expires at 10 a.m.

The Los Angeles County ocean water-quality advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until at least 8 a.m. Monday, followed by the expiration of the Los Angeles County High Surf Advisory at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect a break in the rain this weekend before weaker storm systems bring a chance of light rain around Monday and again around Wednesday or Thursday.

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service warned of significant impacts along the shoreline, stating, "Moderate to significant beach erosion and shallow flooding of sea water over low-lying beach walkways, parking lots, and roads is likely."

Regarding the broader weather pattern, forecasters noted, "There will be a break this weekend, with the next round set for around Monday, then the next around Thursday." In a separate update, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called on Caltrans to identify an alternate detour route while the Vincent Thomas Bridge remains closed.

What you can do:

Officials are urging beachgoers to remain far away from the water's edge, stay out of the water, or remain near occupied lifeguard towers if they visit the coast.

Visitors should avoid rock jetties entirely and refrain from walking onto closed piers.

Drivers are advised not to drive through flooded areas or around barricades, and anyone near the coast should avoid water contact near storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to bacteria risks from runoff.