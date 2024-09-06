Bel Air burglary suspect taken into custody on live TV

A suspected burglar was taken into custody at a Bel Air mansion as cameras were rolling on Friday morning.

SkyFOX flew to the scene of a reported home burglary in the 11000 block of Bellagio Road, near the 405 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard, around 9 a.m. An official with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that a housekeeper inside the home contacted authorities after someone broke into the house.

When SkyFOX arrived, aerial images revealed a massive presence of LAPD officers outside the perimeter of the home with the majority of officers staged in the backyard by the pool.

Los Angeles Police Department officers at the scene of a reported home burglary in Bel Air.

Within minutes, a suspect was seen walking out of the home escorted by officers in handcuffs during Good Day LA’s live broadcast.

A burglary suspect was taken into custody as cameras were rolling on Good Day LA on the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

The latest break-in comes as homeowners in the San Fernando Valley and LA's Westside remain on high alert amid a recent string of burglaries.

No further information was immediately available.