San Fernando Valley homeowner stabs intruder: LAPD

Authorities were investigating after a San Fernando Valley homeowner took matters into his own hands after someone broke into his house.

Security footage shows someone walking around the Winnetka neighborhood on Elkwood Street and Comanche Avenue, located off Winnetka Avenue. Investigators said the homeowner's daughter was the first to confront the suspect.

A short time later, her father and the suspect got into a fight. As things continued to escalate, officials said the homeowner stabbed the suspect in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition was unknown.

When officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the home, they found the suspect.

A neighbor also told officers the suspect tried to break into her home.

"I woke up and heard a big bang. I thought something exploded in our house, so I checked the cameras and saw someone walking around the backyard and he jumped over the fence," the neighbor explained.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.