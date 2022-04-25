Bear sighting reported in Sierra Madre

Watch out for bears!

According to police, a bear cub was spotted in the area of Santa Anita Court and Rancho Road.

People are advised to avoid the area.

The Sierra Madre Police Department, Pasadena Humane Society, and California Fish and Game officials are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.