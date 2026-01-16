'Baywatch' reboot announces open casting call in LA: How to apply

The Brief FOX and Fremantle have launched an open casting call for the "Baywatch" reboot, seeking actors 18+ for series regulars, lifeguards, and various beach-themed roles. The audition will take place February 18 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, with filming scheduled to begin this March at Venice Beach and the FOX Studio Lot. The series is set to premiere during FOX's 2026-27 season, featuring an entirely new cast and a modernized take on the iconic global franchise.



FOX Entertainment and Fremantle have announced an open casting call in Los Angeles for the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, seeking a diverse range of actors to fill iconic roles and new characters.

What we know:

The "Baywatch" reboot will feature an entirely new cast donning the show's signature red swimsuits while tackling contemporary challenges along the Southern California shoreline.

The new series is produced by Fremantle and FOX Entertainment, with Matt Nix serving as the showrunner.

It is scheduled to premiere during FOX’s 2026-27 season.

Production is set to begin this March, utilizing both the FOX Studio Lot in Century City and Venice Beach for filming.

The backstory:

The original "Baywatch" debuted in 1989 on NBC but was canceled after only one season.

It later became a syndicated global phenomenon, reaching more than a billion viewers weekly at its peak and airing in over 200 countries.

The show is credited with launching the careers of stars like David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and Jason Momoa.

While the original series eventually moved to Hawaii for its final two seasons, it spent its first nine years filming on the beaches of Los Angeles County.

What they're saying:

"The Baywatch Open Casting Call gives actors a rare opportunity to join the team of an iconic global sensation that celebrates the California spirit and helped define LA’s incomparable beach culture," said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. "We’re excited to discover fresh faces with authentic SoCal energy as we bring back Baywatch for a new generation of fans."

How to Apply

What you can do:

Aspiring actors age 18 and above, of all genders and ethnicities, are invited to audition for roles ranging from series regulars to walk-ons.

According to FOX and Fremantle, "Performers are encouraged to arrive ‘Baywatch ready’ with wardrobe that evokes a beach setting, while remaining polished, professional and avoiding overly revealing styles and costumes."

Registration Deadline: You must register online by Tuesday, February 17

Official Website: baywatchcastingcall.com

Casting Event Date: Wednesday, February 18

Location: Marina del Rey Marriott, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

What's next:

The reboot is scheduled to begin filming this March on Venice Beach and at the FOX Studio Lot.

The official premiere is scheduled for the 2026-27 television season.