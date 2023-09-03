Beware of 'bank jugging,' California authorities warn: What to know

article

Authorities are warning the public of a rise in "bank jugging" incidents reported across the U.S., including right here in Southern California.

Bank jugging is a form of robbery. Accoridng to investigators, a suspect will watch and follow a victim from a bank, credit union, ATM/ITM or check-cashing store to their next location.

Once there, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim then demands or takes the victim’s money.

This isn't a new crime trend. Last year, we told you of one such incident in Texas where a man identified as Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.

Thompson followed the customer to their place of work and broke into the customer's vehicle, officials said.

Authorities stated surveillance was able to capture Thompson at the bank and taking the large sum of money in the customer's car, leading to his arrest.

Police have issued the following safety tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim: