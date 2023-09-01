Calabasas robber gets into aggressive struggle with liquor store clerk before escaping

A store clerk confronted a man who was allegedly trying to steal approximately $7,500 worth of booze from Malibu Liquor and Cigar Co. in Calabasas on Thursday night.

In the video, the alleged robber is seen near the entrance of the store's Las Virgenes Road location, when he grabs a large trash can. The store clerk confronts the man.

Another man from behind the front door can be seen pointing at the store clerk, while another man inside the store seems to try and stay out of the way.

Scuffle following alleged robbery at a Calabasas liquor store on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The suspect is seen pushing past the store clerk and carries his trash can off camera in the direction of the refrigerators holding the liquor store's product. The man then uses the trash can as a step stool in order to reach the shop's top shelf product.

The store clerk continues to stand at the front door, arguing with the man outside the store, before he hurries off-camera in the same direction as the suspect.

The two men are then seen in a scuffle as they fly back on camera, pushing and shoving each other through the store's aisle.

The clerk gives the man one last push into the front doors, causing the man to drop a box of allegedly stolen product.

Calabasas liquor store robbery on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The suspect then breaks out a knife and points it in the direction of the store clerk, who backs away toward the inside of the store. The alleged robber then picks up the box of booze, throws the knife in the direction of the store clerk and runs away.

Further information on the incident or potential investigation is not known at this time.