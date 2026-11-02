Chatsworth bus crash: Woman charged with murder due back in court in January 2027

The Brief Bailee Rios is scheduled to appear in court Monday to set a date for her preliminary hearing in connection with a deadly September collision involving an LA Metro bus in Chatsworth. Rios faces two counts of second-degree murder, felony DUI causing injury, and reckless driving, and remains held on $4.1 million bail after pleading not guilty. Prosecutors allege Rios was driving under the influence of drugs when her SUV broadsided a Metro bus, killing two passengers and injuring six others.



Bailee Rios, the woman charged with two counts of second-degree murder in a fatal Metro bus crash, appeared in court Monday to set a date for her preliminary hearing.

She remains behind bars on $4.1 million bail.

What we know:

In addition to second-degree murder, Rios was also charged with a felony count of driving under the influence causing injury, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, as well as allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Her court appearances come after multiple postponements. At one point, she appeared in court on a gurney. She is being represented by a public defender and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the incident a "preventable tragedy" and stated that Rios was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash, noting she could face up to life in prison if convicted. Narcotics were allegedly recovered from her vehicle.

Monday's court hearing

Images from the courtroom on Monday showed Rios using a wheelchair. Officials said she will remain with a mobility disability indefinitely and that the case may be transferred to downtown Los Angeles for logistical transportation reasons.

Bailee Rios appeared in court for a hearing on Monday, Nov. 2.

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette was inside the courtroom and said the suspect's father was there as well as an unnamed woman to support her. Also, there was a large show of support from Daniel Castillo's friends and family.

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The backstory:

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, following a collision involving a 2004 Ford Expedition and an LA Metro bus.

"A Metro Line 166 bus traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue," according to LA Metro officials.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said one person was ejected from the bus, while a second passenger was partially ejected. In addition, debris from the crash damaged a Honda SUV.

Two passengers, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Castillo and 31-year-old Gage Weida, were pronounced dead at the scene, and six others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

That evening, Rios was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment. She was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

The fatal collision occurred roughly two hours before a news helicopter covering the scene crashed nearby, killing three people and bringing the total death toll in the Chatsworth tragedy to five.

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What we don't know:

It is uncertain whether federal investigators will link the nearby NBCLA helicopter crash to the bus collision, or how any findings from that separate inquiry might affect the prosecution's legal strategy.

What's next:

Rios' next preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2027.