Debate over mileage tax surfaces in California governor's race

The Brief California’s governor’s race debate has renewed attention on a possible statewide mileage tax to help fund road repairs. Xavier Becerra said everything should be on the table, while Steve Hilton strongly opposed a vehicle-miles-traveled tax. Supporters say the tax could address declining gas-tax revenue, while opponents question whether it is necessary.



The California governor's race is heating up days before Election Day. Taxes and affordability continue to dominate the conversation, but now a controversial proposal to repair California's roads is back in the spotlight.

The backstory:

The mileage tax is not a new idea, but definitely one that has divided a lot of people. Some say the rise of electric vehicles is cutting into the state's gas tax revenue, which is why some lawmakers are trying to figure out a path to fill the gap, while others say EVs are not having a big impact on the state's gas tax revenue.

"Our roads aren't paid for by some magic wand; we have to pay for it. Do I want to tax people more than necessary? No," Democratic candidate for governor Xavier Becerra said in a recent interview with KCRA 3's political director and host of California Politics 360, Ashley Zavala.

"Everything should be on the table," Becerra replied when asked in the interview if he would consider a vehicle-miles-traveled tax, also known as a mileage tax.

The idea of a statewide mileage tax to pay for California's infrastructure is not new.

"AB 1421 is a continuation of a study bill we enacted as a legislature in 2014," said Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, who spoke to FOX 11 in February about her legislative proposal focusing on studying a potential mileage-based fee system to make up for a projected loss in gas tax revenue.

Wilson has endorsed Xavier Becerra for governor.

"By the way, this is on top of the highest gas tax in the country, on top of the highest car or truck registration fees in the country, it just never ends," Steve Hilton said.

What they're saying:

Steve Hilton, Republican candidate for governor, blasted Becerra's openness to a mileage tax. He says he strongly opposes a California vehicle-miles-traveled tax.

"93 percent of the cars and trucks on our roads run on gas and diesel, so it's just not correct to say that this is some problem, mileage tax solution right now," Hilton told FOX 11.

According to some Republican state lawmakers, under plans previously studied, drivers could be charged between 6 and 9 cents per mile, meaning about $1,000 a year in new taxes for the average driver.

Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward, says there have also been other ideas to generate more revenue for California's roads.

"There are also ideas for additional taxes for heavier vehicles. Roads have more wear and tear when the vehicle is heavier, so it's really our heavy-duty trucks that are creating most of the wear and tear."

Kate Gordon says at some point the state will have to figure out a path to pay for the state's aging roadways.

"The bottom line is we are going to have to find ways to pay for that infrastructure, and they will include being more creative and opening new avenues," said Gordon.

FOX 11 reached out to Xavier Becerra's campaign about his thoughts on a mileage tax.

A spokesperson for Becerra’s campaign said in a statement, "Secretary Becerra has not proposed a mileage tax. Working families already pay their share every day, and under his watch, the billionaires Steve Hilton wants to protect will pay their fair share too."