Neighbors demand action after vacant home in Long Beach burns for third time

The Brief A fire tore through a vacant home near Linden Avenue and 23rd Street in Long Beach on Wednesday night. Frustrated neighbors said this is the third time the property has caught fire and are demanding the city step in to force its demolition. Surrounding residents expressed safety concerns for their families and neighborhood, while the city has not yet responded to requests for comment.



Long Beach residents are demanding action after a vacant home erupted in flames for the third time.

What we know:

Fierce flames tore through a home off Linden Avenue near 23rd Street in Long Beach on Wednesday night, sending heavy smoke billowing overhead as dozens of firefighters worked to battle the fire.

Neighbor Carlos said he was outside when another resident told him to call the fire department. As the fire escalated, he began spraying water around his parents' nearby house to protect it from the spreading flames.

Local perspective:

Carlos noted that this marks approximately the third time a fire has broken out at the location. He said the property is vacant and often serves as a shelter for unhoused individuals.

With the charred structure standing near surrounding residences, neighbors are urging the city to step in and force the demolition of the building to prevent another disaster. Carlos emphasized that the demands are about safety for his parents, his neighbors, and the community.

The other side:

Requests for comment sent to the City of Long Beach regarding whether there are plans to address the neighborhood's concerns were not immediately returned.