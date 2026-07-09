Fans celebrate France advancing to World Cup semifinals at Venice watch party

The Penmar in Venice turned into a massive watch party for mostly France fans for the quarterfinal match on Thursday.

Hundreds rushed to find a good seat to watch the soccer powerhouse face off against Morocco.

"The community is getting bigger and bigger. We are so excited to have everyone," said France Club USA President Olivier Chatard.

"I have played soccer since I was a kid, so it’s just fun to have people come together, regardless of where they’re from, and just enjoy the same thing," a France fan told FOX 11.

There were also a few fans of Morocco at The Penmar on Thursday.

"I like to watch in enemy territory, although they are not my enemy, but it adds some spice to the game. I love France!" a fan of the Atlas Lions said.

After about an hour of the match, France scored the first of its two goals.

"Amazing. It was a long time coming, but very, very exciting," a woman from France told FOX 11.

France will face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium game that takes place at LA Stadium on Friday.