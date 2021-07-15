Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Ventura County districts

article

We are now eight months into 2021, meaning the fall semester has arrived for many California students.

Below is a full list of when each school district will begin the 2021-22 academic school year for in-person instruction in Ventura County:

Monday, August 9

Oak Park Unified School District

Wednesday, August 11

Simi Valley Unified School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Thursday, August 19

Fillmore Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Moorpark Unified School District

Santa Clara Unified School District

Tuesday, August 24

Oxnard School District

Somis Union School District

Wednesday, August 25

Mesa Union School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio School District

Ventura Unified School District

Thursday, August 26

Briggs School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

