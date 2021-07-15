Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Ventura County districts
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - We are now eight months into 2021, meaning the fall semester has arrived for many California students.
Below is a full list of when each school district will begin the 2021-22 academic school year for in-person instruction in Ventura County:
Monday, August 9
Oak Park Unified School District
Wednesday, August 11
Simi Valley Unified School District
Santa Paula Unified School District
Thursday, August 19
Fillmore Unified School District
Monday, August 23
Moorpark Unified School District
Santa Clara Unified School District
Tuesday, August 24
Oxnard School District
Somis Union School District
Wednesday, August 25
Mesa Union School District
Oxnard Union High School District
Pleasant Valley School District
Rio School District
Ventura Unified School District
Thursday, August 26
Briggs School District
Hueneme Elementary School District
