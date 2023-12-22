Baby Jesus figure stolen from war-themed nativity scene at a Los Feliz church
LOS ANGELES - The "baby Jesus" was snatched from a war-themed nativity scene at a church in Los Feliz.
Founders Metropolitan Community Church Los Angeles' Senior Pastor Keith Mozingo last saw the baby Jesus figuring during the display setup Saturday. The next day, the tiny figure mysteriously disappeared.
A search party was then launched by the church in hope of finding baby Jesus.
Below is a FOX 11 interview with Rev. Mozingo: