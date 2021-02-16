Average price of gas in LA County rises to pre-pandemic levels

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday for the 27th time in 28 days, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.553, its highest amount since March 2.

The average price has risen 20.5 cents over the past 28 days, including two-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago and 21.6 cents higher than one month ago but two cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.541. It has increased 41 of the past 42 days, rising 32.3 cents, including four-tenths of a cent Monday, to its highest amount since Jan. 28, 2020.

The Orange County average price is 3.7 cents more than one week ago, 22.3 cents higher than one month ago and 1.9 cents higher than one year ago.

