Average LA County gas price drops for 7th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the seventh consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.979.

The average price has dropped 9.1 cents over the past seven days, including 2 cents Saturday, its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.1 cents less than one week ago but 82.7 cents higher than one month ago and $2.019 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended last Sunday.

The Orange County average price dropped for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.93. It has dropped 9.9 cents over the past six days, including 2.9 cents Saturday, its largest decrease since at least June 2019.

The Orange County average price is 9.7 cents less than one week ago but 79.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.992 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended last Sunday.