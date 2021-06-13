Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Authorities searching for woman suffering from depression goes missing in Canyon Country

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 11

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Authorities are searching on Sunday for a 30-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Canyon Country.
  
Kayla Ann Elmore last was seen about 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 19200 block of Vicci Street, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported.

Elmore is white. She stands 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight blond hair. She wears glasses and has a "Beauty Most LALA" tattoo on her left forearm, authorities said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.
  
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

Elmore's family is very concerned.
  
The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with any information regarding Elmore's whereabouts to call 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

CNS contributed
 