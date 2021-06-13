Authorities searching for woman suffering from depression goes missing in Canyon Country

Authorities are searching on Sunday for a 30-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Canyon Country.



Kayla Ann Elmore last was seen about 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 19200 block of Vicci Street, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported.

Elmore is white. She stands 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight blond hair. She wears glasses and has a "Beauty Most LALA" tattoo on her left forearm, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

Elmore's family is very concerned.



The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with any information regarding Elmore's whereabouts to call 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

CNS contributed

