Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities are asking for the public's help on Thursday to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Rancho Cucamonga.

14-year-old Julianna Rios is a resident of Rancho Cucamonga and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

Rios is a Hispanic female with wavy, dyed red hair, and brown eyes. She is 5’2" and weighs 110 lbs.

Rios left home on December 9th after a disagreement with her parents and has not contacted her family, authorities said.

Deputies have found no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding Julianna’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Holiday at the Rancho Cucamonga Station (909)477-2800 or dispatch (909)387-8313.

