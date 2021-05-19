Authorities searching for 64-year-old missing man with several medical issues

article

Authorities are searching for William Everett Smith,64, suffering from diabetes and heart issues who went missing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

William Everett Smith was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Marengo Street, near LAC-USC Hospital.

Smith may be headed to Diamond Bar, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Smith is White. He is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds..He has green eyes, gray hair, a beard and a two-inch gecko tattoo on his left arm, authorities said.

Smith's family is very concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.