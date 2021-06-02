Authorities searching for 17-year-old male last seen in Lancaster

Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Anakin Hamilton who went missing in the Lancaster area on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help locating Hamilton. He is a 17-year-old Black male who was last seen on Monday, May 31 at 4:00 p.m., on the 2600 block of Belvedere Ln. in Lancaster.

Hamilton is 6-feet-2 and weighs about 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and white basketball shorts.

His family is very concerned, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org