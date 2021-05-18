Los Angeles County Supervisors double reward to $20K in case of missing Palmdale woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors doubled the reward money -- to a total of $20,000 -- for information about a woman reported missing in Palmdale last summer and believed to be the victim of foul play.

The board also renewed a $25,000 reward in the case of a 4-year-old killed by an errant bullet in a 2016 gang shooting in Altadena.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended increasing the Palmdale reward, saying investigators thought it might draw out witnesses with valuable information about 27-year-old Gloria Huerta, also known as Jessica.

The original $10,000 reward had expired on Dec. 27.

"Ms. Huerta's family and friends are extremely concerned for her safety and are pleading with the public for any information that will lead to her safe return home," Barger said in her motion.

On Aug. 3, Huerta was reported to sheriff's deputies as missing. She was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, where she was staying in her 15- to 20-foot white trailer. Sheriff's investigators believe an altercation occurred there.

The trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door, is also missing.

The sheriff's department described Huerta as a small Hispanic woman, 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She is known to frequent Palmdale and Littlerock.

Barger also asked her colleagues to renew a $25,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the gunman who shot and killed 4-year-old Salvador Esparza on July 5, 2016, in Altadena.

The boy was found lying on his front porch on the 300 block of West Figueroa Drive about 10:40 that evening. He had been shot once in the head.

A 27-year-old gunshot victim was also found on the porch and taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital. He survived.

RELATED: 4-year old killed, man wounded in Altadena drive-by shooting

Witnesses say the gunman was chasing and fired on the older man, striking both victims, before running away south on Olive Avenue. Sheriff's investigators believe the suspect is a gang member and the shooting was gang-related, and that the child was not an intended target.

The reward was set to expire May 23 and will now be available for at least the next 90 days.

Anyone with additional information about Huerta's whereabouts or Salvador's killing was urged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).

A full list of rewards on offer approved by the Board of Supervisors can be found at bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Rewards.