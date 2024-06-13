Authorities respond to possible active shooter in southeast LA County

Deputies in Los Angeles County are responding to a possible active-shooting situation in an area just outside of Compton.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near the intersection of South Cahita Avenue and East Rosecrans Avenue Thursday night. According to LASD, a man is believed to be standing on a roof holding a shotgun.

Homes near the area are being ordered to evacuate as authorities fear he may have been shooting at random.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

As of 8:30 p.m., officials did not say if injuries were reported in the incident. FOX 11 is making calls to see if any innocent bystanders are hurt in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.