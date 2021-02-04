Authorities arrest kidnapping suspect after chase across South LA

A kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase across South Los Angeles neighborhoods.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a domestic violence kidnapping call in an unincorporated South LA neighborhood around 8 p.m. When deputies spotted the suspect vehicle, the suspect drove off, prompting a pursuit.

At one point during the chase, a female passenger got out of the suspect's white Dodge muscle car. LASD did not specify the female passenger's involvement in the crime or if she was a victim.

The female passenger was not hurt, LASD told FOX 11.

The suspect continued driving as LASD dropped the pursuit due to the suspect driver's high speeds and erratic driving. CHP picked up the chase as the suspect got on the freeway.

The suspect eventually got out of the car in Gardena, running on foot before authorities placed him into custody. At one point during the foot chase, the suspect tried to jump on the back of a moving semi-truck, LASD told FOX 11.

Officials have not released the identity of the chase suspect.

