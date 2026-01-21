Daughter of LA mayoral candidate Austin Beutner dies at 22

article

The Los Angeles community is mourning alongside mayoral candidate and former LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner following the sudden death of his daughter, Emily Beutner.

What we know:

Emily Beutner died on January 6, 2026. She was 22. She was the youngest of four children and was a student at Loyola Marymount University.

Her father, Austin Beutner—a prominent businessman who led the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2018 to 2021—confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

"My family has experienced the unimaginable loss of our beloved daughter. We ask for privacy and your prayers at this time," Beutner told the "Los Angeles Times."

What we don't know:

The specific cause of Emily Beutner's death is unknown.

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the date of death, the official cause is currently listed as "deferred." This status typically indicates that initial autopsy findings were inconclusive and that investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology or tissue tests, which can take several weeks to finalize.

What they're saying:

Current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is being challenged by Beutner in the upcoming election, released a heartfelt statement of support:

"There is no way to describe the depth of pain experienced by parents who have lost a child. My heart is broken for the Beutner family, and I offer Austin, his wife Virginia, and their entire family my deepest condolences," Bass said. "I will hold them close in my heart, and I am ready to assist the family with whatever they might need."

Local perspective:

The Beutner family has long been prominent in Los Angeles civic life.

Austin Beutner’s tenure as LAUSD superintendent was marked by his leadership through the 2019 teacher strike and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of his daughter’s death has briefly paused the political conversation in the mayoral race as the city offers its collective support to the family.

What's next:

The family has not yet announced public memorial services.

The medical examiner’s office will update the cause of death once the pending lab results are completed. We will update this story as more information becomes available.