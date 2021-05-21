Expand / Collapse search

At least 2 patients airlifted following crash on 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake; SigAlert issued

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
2 patients airlifted following crash on 5 Freeway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - At least two people were airlifted to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake on Friday morning.  

The crash occurred near the Vista Del Lago exit.

FOX 11’s Stu Mundel said it appeared the victims were an adult and a child and were described by authorities as a father and a daughter. 

Another two patients were reportedly transported to a hospital by ambulance. 

A SigAlert was issued on two northbound lanes in the area following the crash.  

It is unclear when the lanes would reopen.