At least 2 patients airlifted following crash on 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake; SigAlert issued

At least two people were airlifted to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake on Friday morning.

The crash occurred near the Vista Del Lago exit.

FOX 11’s Stu Mundel said it appeared the victims were an adult and a child and were described by authorities as a father and a daughter.

Another two patients were reportedly transported to a hospital by ambulance.

A SigAlert was issued on two northbound lanes in the area following the crash.

It is unclear when the lanes would reopen.