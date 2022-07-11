At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra.

It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m.

Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate whether this could have been a robbery gone bad.

Police told FOX 11 a cash register was found apparently on the floor of the convenience store.

It's unclear at this time who was shot.

Police continue to talk to possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.