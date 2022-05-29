At least 17 flights canceled out of LAX day before Memorial Day

A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights were canceled at LAX on Sunday. Earlier, 32 flights were reported canceled at LAX during a 24-hour period that ended at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

FlightAware reported two cancellations Sunday at Hollywood/Burbank Airport, but none at John Wayne Airport in Orange County or Long Beach Airport.

The site said 426 flights were canceled throughout the United States on Sunday, an improvement over the previous two days, when FlightAware said more than 3,500 flights were canceled throughout the country.

Delta had the most cancellations with 240 flights scrapped Saturday alone — 9% of its operations. Airline officials were citing bad weather and "air traffic control actions" on Friday.

LAX officials said the airport exceeded 90,000 departing passengers on Thursday, with Friday being "a peak travel day for the weekend."