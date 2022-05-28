Over 30 flights reportedly canceled at LAX, thousands more nationwide

A wave of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend was having some effect at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday.

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 32 flights were canceled at LAX in a 24-hour period ending at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. FlightAware said more than 3,500 flights have been canceled throughout the country since Friday.

Delta had the most cancellations with 240 flights scrapped Saturday alone — 9% of its operations. Airline officials were citing bad weather and "air traffic control actions" on Friday.

FlightAware reported three cancellations Saturday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, and none at Hollywood/Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport.

SUGGESTED:

Advertisement

LAX officials said the airport exceeded 90,000 departing passengers on Thursday, with Friday expected to be "a peak travel day for the weekend."