Surveillance video shows man leaving unconscious woman on Saugus sidewalk

The Brief Two Saugus High School students found an unconscious woman on a sidewalk and called for help. Surveillance video appears to show a man leaving the woman outside Centurion Park in Saugus. Authorities are investigating the circumstances and whether criminal activity occurred.



Two Saugus High School students called for help after finding the woman. A retired LAPD detective says the circumstances raise questions about whether a crime occurred.

Surveillance video appears to show a man in a white truck leaving an unconscious woman on a sidewalk outside Centurion Park in Saugus, prompting concerns from residents and calls for an investigation.

What we know:

The incident happened Friday, Oct. 9, around 8:24 p.m., according to surveillance footage reviewed by Dan Villa, who owns a security camera that captured the scene.

Villa was not there when it happened. But when he later reviewed the footage, he said he was shocked by what he saw.

Two Saugus High School students found the woman on the sidewalk and called for help. Paramedics responded and transported her to a hospital.

Villa has turned the surveillance footage over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in hopes it will help identify the man seen leaving the woman on the sidewalk.

What they're saying:

"I thought that was the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen," Villa said. He said the woman appeared to be unconscious and unresponsive. "She was unconscious and unresponsive," Villa said.

Villa said no one should be left in that condition on the side of the road. "No one deserves to be put on the side of the road like that," he said. "I don’t care if it’s an argument or anything like that. No one deserves that."

Retired LAPD Detective Moses Castillo said the video raises serious questions about what happened before the woman was left on the sidewalk. "When you look at this video, it’s very disturbing that a man would just dump a female on the street," Castillo said. Castillo said a reasonable person would have taken an unconscious woman to a hospital rather than leaving her on the street. Based on his experience, Castillo said investigators may need to consider whether other crimes occurred, including possible sexual assault or kidnapping. Those possibilities have not been confirmed.

The backstory:

Villa said he was stunned when he reviewed the footage from his security camera. He hopes the video will help authorities identify the man and determine what led to the incident. "I just hope they find him," Villa said. "No one ever deserves to be abandoned on the side of the street like that."

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued the following statement in the wake of the incident:

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a woman being left in the city of Saugus by a male individual.

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding a report of a person down on Oct. 9, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m. At the time, the woman was reportedly highly intoxicated. She was treated by the fire department at the scene and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Deputies identified the woman involved and are conducting follow-up inquiries to gather additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any criminal activity occurred involving the male individual seen in the video.