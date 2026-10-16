LIVE: Norte Fire in San Clemente threatens homes, forces evacuations

The Brief A Santa Ana wind-driven wildfire erupted near San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, rapidly scorching at least 465 acres and forcing widespread mandatory evacuations. Multiple homes have been destroyed or damaged in San Juan Capistrano, with a section of the northbound 5 Freeway closed as flames approached the roadway. Ground crews and water-dropping aircraft are battling the blaze; the cause of the fire is unknown.



Orange County firefighters are battling an aggressive, fast-moving wildfire that exploded across 465 acres in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, destroying multiple homes and forcing mandatory evacuations under fierce Santa Ana wind conditions.

What we know:

The brush fire broke out around noon near Portico Del Norte and Eminencia Del Norte in San Clemente.

Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and local rugged terrain, the blaze rapidly expanded from 250 acres within its first hour to at least 465 acres by early afternoon.

Flames quickly spread into San Juan Capistrano, actively threatening structures off Via Entrada and striking residences along Avenida Calita, Via La Mirada, and Via De Agua, where video from the scene captured fire burning through roofs and leaving several structures gutted.

No immediate injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders

Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for the following zones:

SCL12

SCL13

SJC04

SJC05

SJC10

Evacuation shelters

San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano

San Clemente Community Center 100 Calle Seville, San Clemente

Additionally, the Capistrano Unified School District ordered early dismissals for Bernice Ayer, Clarence Lobo, Concordia, Harold Ambuehl, Palisades, San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Shorecliffs, Truman Benedict, and Vista Del Mar schools.

What we don't know:

The official cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials have not confirmed the exact total number of homes damaged or destroyed.

What's next:

Firefighters will maintain ground and air operations to establish containment lines and protect structures off Via Entrada.

Emergency management teams will monitor wind conditions and provide updated information on evacuation boundaries and containment milestones as the situation develops.