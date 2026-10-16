LADWP employee, 3 others charged in yearlong graffiti spree targeting iconic LA buildings

The Brief Four men, including an LADWP worker, face multiple felony counts for allegedly scaling and vandalizing buildings across Los Angeles. Prosecutors allege the group used climbing gear and drones to film their crimes, then sold merchandise associated with their actions. The crew allegedly damaged 11 downtown buildings and one mid-Wilshire location, including the historic Art Deco E. Clem Wilson building.



A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee and three others are facing felony vandalism charges after allegedly scaling high-rise buildings, recording their crimes with drones, and selling merchandise to profit off defacing historic Los Angeles landmarks.

Javier Rezendez Rocha, 38, a public utility electrical craft helper since 2018, faces 12 felony counts of vandalism. Co-defendants Michael Ray Gonzales, 41, Francisco Rodriguez Aguilar, 37, and Richard Evan Ward II, 45, face additional felony vandalism charges for their alleged roles in the yearlong operation that caused over $170,000 in property damage, the LA County DA's Office stated.

What we know:

Vandalizing historic landmarks for social media

According to law enforcement, the crew targeted 11 buildings in and around downtown Los Angeles and one location in the mid-Wilshire area. Among the historic properties defaced was the E. Clem Wilson building on Wilshire Boulevard—an Art Deco landmark built around 1930 that famously appeared as the Daily Planet headquarters in the 1950s Adventures of Superman television series. The group allegedly caused over $29,000 in damage to that building alone.

The defendants are accused of using ladders and specialized climbing equipment to climb tall buildings and vandalize them. They then recorded their actions using drones. The group also allegedly profited by selling merchandise associated with their graffiti.



Officials say the crimes were carried out between August 2025 to August 2026.



Javier Rezendez Rocha is charged with 12 felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti. Michael Ray Gonzales is charged with seven felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti. Francisco Rodriguez Aguilar and Richard Evan Ward II are each charged with two felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti.

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Potential links to other tagging cases

What they're saying:

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell described the operation as a "sophisticated crew requiring months of surveillance, search warrants, digital evidence, social media analysis."

Detectives confirmed that all four suspects have connections to other high-profile vandalism sites in Los Angeles, including the 6th Street Bridge and the downtown LA graffiti towers, though those specific incidents are not formally charged in this case.

"These individuals allegedly targeted some of our city’s most iconic buildings and public spaces, causing nearly $175,000 in documented damages. Graffiti is not a victimless crime. It impacts businesses, property owners, taxpayers, and our entire community," McDonnell said.

"These defendants turned buildings across Los Angeles into their personal billboards," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "Their alleged motive: not artistic expression but money and social media eyeballs. They are accused of going to extraordinary lengths to commit these crimes, using climbing equipment and drones to record their vandalism then allegedly profiting from it. Even more troubling, one defendant is a public utility employee who allegedly used climbing equipment to reach the locations to damage buildings, several of which are significant to the historical and architectural fabric of Los Angeles."

What's next:

Rocha is set to be arraigned on Oct. 23. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in county jail.

Gonzales faces up to seven years in county jail. Rodriguez Aguilar and Ward each face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in county jail.