Bryson Fire in Malibu forces evacuations amid Red Flag Warnings, power shutoffs

The Brief Firefighters have achieved 17% containment on the 146-acre Bryson Fire in Malibu after overnight progress held the blaze to its original footprint with zero structures damaged or lost. Extreme weather conditions continue with high winds, record temperatures near 100 degrees, and low humidity, while 35,000 regional utility customers face Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Over 410 firefighters, supported by ground crews and aerial water-dropping aircraft, are actively defending roughly 100 threatened structures while localized evacuation orders and warnings remain active.



Firefighters made significant overnight progress against the Bryson Fire burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in Malibu, holding the blaze to approximately 146 acres and reaching 17% containment on Friday morning.

Despite the forward progress, officials warn that extreme Santa Ana winds and near-hundred-degree heat continue to pose a severe risk to surrounding communities through Saturday.

What we know:

The Bryson Fire broke out Thursday around 5 p.m. near Campus Vernon Kilpatrick along Encinal Canyon Road, quickly expanding under aggressive offshore winds.

At last check, the fire was estimated at 146 acres and is 17% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

More than 414 firefighters along with over 75 ground and aerial resources—including contract Super Scoopers and CH-47 helicopters—are actively engaged in perimeter control and structure defense.

No property has been damaged or destroyed, though approximately 100 individual structures remain threatened.

Evacuation orders

KAN-U017

SYC-U016-A

Evacuation warnings

CRN-U019

LBO-U018

LEO-U015

MAL-C113

MAL-C114

MCR-U021-A

MLK-U020

SYC-U016-B

SYC-U016-C

SYC-U016-D

VST-U046

WLV-C201

>> For the latest information on evacuations, visit genasys.com <<

Evacuation shelters

Agoura High School: 28545 W. Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Agoura Animal Care Center (for animals): 29525 Agoura Blvd., Agoura Hills, CA 91301

School closures

Closed today: Malibu High, Malibu Middle, Malibu Elementary, and Webster Elementary

Under Evacuation warning: Malibu High, Malibu Middle, and Malibu Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is offering optional remote learning resources (with no negative impact for students who cannot access them), with schools expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 19

>> For the latest information, visit smmusd.org. <<

Road closures

Decker Road at Encinal Canyon Road

Kanan Road at Mulholland Highway

Mulholland Highway at Westlake Boulevard

Topanga Canyon restricted to local residents only

The Getty Villa and state parks in the Santa Monica Mountains are also closed to the public.

Power shutoffs

In response to extreme fire weather conditions, Southern California Edison initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs across central and western Malibu, leaving tens of thousands of Los Angeles County customers without electrical service.

>> For the latest information on power outages, visit sce.com <<

What we don't know:

Cause under investigation

Fire officials have not yet identified the official cause of the Bryson Fire or confirmed any damaged structural property within the current evacuation zones.

It's unclear how long localized power outages will persist, as utility crews must visually inspect lines for damage before restoring electricity once high winds subside.

Officials have not announced an estimated timeframe for full containment or when evacuated residents will be permitted to return to their homes.

Timeline:

Red Flag Warnings in effect as Santa Ana winds peak

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Heat Advisories that remain active across Los Angeles County through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Powerful offshore winds are peaking through Friday, with widespread gusts between 20 and 40 mph, mountain corridor gusts up to 90 mph, and coastal or valley gusts reaching 60 mph.

Daytime temperatures are reaching peak highs between 90 and 100 degrees alongside relative humidity levels between 8 and 20%. Winds are expected to weaken slightly on Saturday before a broader cooling trend begins Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters are tracking a storm system that could bring widespread rainfall to Southern California beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

What they're saying:

During a Friday morning news conference, officials provided crucial updates on the response effort and community safety.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsay Horvath commended the response effort, stating: "I especially want to thank our brave firefighters who fought through the night who held the line to make sure that despite these challenging winds, no lives or structures were put at harm's way... It is still red flag alert, so you need to be alert, be vigilant, and be prepared."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone detailed the operational status and firefighter safety.

"Great progress was made overnight by firefighters and the current containment is at 17%. There has been no reported structure loss or damage and only minor injuries to our firefighting personnel." Speaking on the air support, Marrone added: "We annually lease two CL-415 Super Scoopers from the province of Quebec... They're out right now dropping water and taking advantage of the cooler temperatures this morning." Regarding the single firefighter injured on the line, Marrone confirmed: "Our firefighter is reported to be in stable condition. He's fine, but he was transported to the hospital in an abundance of caution."

Addressing potential safety concerns in evacuated zones, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a stern warning to potential criminals.

"If you think you are going to come in and take advantage of these poor folks who have been asked to evacuate or who don't have power, you are going to run into probably deputies who aren't in uniform and are just out there specifically looking for that challenge."

Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan stressed the importance of immediate action and community support.

"An evacuation warning is the time for people who need additional time to leave at that moment, whereas our evacuation orders mean that everyone should be leaving immediately. If you feel unsafe or see fire threatening your area, do not wait for phone alerts or official evacuation orders. Take action and leave then."

What's next:

Fire crews will maintain perimeter containment efforts and focus heavily on structure defense throughout Friday as Santa Ana winds continue to peak.

Emergency response agencies will remain in a unified command structure and maintain heightened staffing levels through at least 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials will continue monitoring evolving weather patterns as forecasters track a potential rainfall system expected to arrive in Southern California by mid-week.

What you can do:

Be prepared

Review family evacuation plans, assemble emergency supply kits, and ensure personal vehicles have full tanks of gas

To reduce accidental fire starts, avoid using any outdoor equipment that creates sparks

Because electrical outages affect communications and traffic signals, keep cellular devices fully charged, prepare backup power options, and monitor local news via battery-powered or vehicle radios

Anyone residing in an evacuation warning zone who requires extra time or assistance to relocate should leave immediately, while those under mandatory evacuation orders must clear the area without delay