Assistant Principal in San Bernardino County arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor

An Assistant Principal at Oak Hills High School in San Bernardino County has been arrested, accused of sexually abusing a minor.

On February 8 investigators from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Apple Valley Station and investigators with Crimes Against Children (CAC) began investigating after a 10-year-old female disclosed she was sexually abused.

During the investigation it was discovered the victim was abused several times when she was seven and eight years old.

Detectives identified the suspect as Matthew Johnson, who worked as the Assistant Principal at Oak Hills High School.

Matthew Johnson

According to detectives, there is no evidence to believe that Johnson had inappropriate contact with students at the school.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He is currently being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

