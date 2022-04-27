Assault suspect wanted in West Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault in West Hollywood Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the 9200 block of Sunset just after 8 a.m. on a report of a suspect with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the suspect, described as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, pointed a handgun at the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 310-855-8850.