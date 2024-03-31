2 shot , 1 killed in Riverside, suspect detained

One person was killed, and a second was injured after a shooting in Riverside on Easter Sunday. One suspect has been detained, according to police.

It happened just after noon, according to the Riverside Police Department, in the 7600 block of Canberra Way. Officers were called out to the scene after reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found two shooting victims. One of those victims was declared dead at the scene. A second was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Video taken at the scene showed officers handcuffing one person in the rain who wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes. Riverside Police confirmed to FOX 11 that one person was detained.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. There was no other information immediately available.